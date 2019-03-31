|
Betty Gaye Lowe Huffman, "Nannie," went home on March 27, 2019, to be with the Lord. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Charles Steve Huffman (Chuck); her mother, Audrey Arminda Lowe; her sister, Pauline Matulin; her brother, Robert Lowe; and her great-grandson, Weylin Wolf. She is survived by her brother, Eugene F. Lowe and sister-in-law Nancy Lowe; her daughters, Carla Hostetler, Trudy Tiller and Robin Huffman; sons-in-law, George Tiller Sr., Jeff Hostetler and Mitch Thomas; grandchildren, George C. Cartin II, Charles Cartin, Serenity Tiller Wolf, George Tiller Jr., Steve Tiller, Jessica Wickham, Ashley Wickham, Johnathan Wickham and David Wickham; great-grandchildren, Trystan Wolf, Rhyanna Ohmer, Aiden Sexton, Adrianna Sexton, Ayden Wolf, Benjamin Tiller, Emily Tiller, Toby Cartin, Charles G. Cartin, Jacinda Watson, Alyssa Watson and Andrew Watson; great-great-grandchild, Levi; and extended family. Betty was born on June 16, 1936, in West Virginia, and grew up in Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania. It was there she met Charles. Charles and Betty were married on February 5, 1955, and shortly after moved to Germany. Betty moved to various Army bases stateside after they returned from Germany, finally settling in Prince George, Virginia, after Charles retired from the Army. She built her whole life around loving and caring for her family. Betty worked as a preschool teacher for over 30 years; she loved the children she taught and left a positive impact on her students. Betty was beloved by, and loved in return, everyone she met. Betty's life has touched many, and her legacy is still with us. A graveside service will be conducted at 100 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019