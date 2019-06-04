|
Betty Jean Luffman, 83, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in Salisbury, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Walter West and Amanda Adkins. Mrs. Luffman was a longtime member of 7th Avenue/Enon Church of God, where she had served faithfully in many different capacities. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Luffman is survived by her four children, Paul "Rick" LeCates II, Vicky L. Davis and husband Barry, Robin Luffman-Manke and husband Doyle and Dorothy West and her son, R.J. West; eight grandchildren, Jonathan L. Davis (Jennifer), Jessica L. Butterworth (Brandon), Laura A. Bradshaw (Ryan), Lyndsey N. Capps (Adam), Caleb R. Davis, Ethan Luffman-Moore, Josephine E. Manke and Joshua A. Manke; six great-grandchildren, Bryleigh Davis, Carter and Grayson Butterworth, A.J. and Autumn Capps and Jade Bradshaw; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Enon Church of God, 900 Enon Church Road, Chester, VA 23836, with Rev. Brian Ogle, officiating. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Enon Church of God. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to Enon Church of God in memory of Betty Luffman. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 4 to June 5, 2019