Betty Jane Hopson of Stony Creek, Virginia, passed away at her home after a valiant fight against cancer on March 16, 2020. Mrs. Hopson was a teacher at Sunnyside Elementary School in Dinwiddie County for 34 years before retiring. She taught multiple generations of children from families in the McKenney area, and loved her students and fellow teachers. She graduated from Stony Creek High School, Richard Bland College, and Longwood College.
Mrs. Hopson was the daughter of the late Thomas Baicy Jr. and Mary Driscoll Baicy. She is survived by her husband, Larry Hopson, Sr, of the home, and her son, Andrew Johnson and daughter-in-law, Lynn Snelling, of Stony Creek, and her family. Her sisters are Ann Marie Kelley of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and Carol Stephenson of Wakefield. Her brother and sister-in-law are Thomas and Melinda Baicy of Stony Creek. She is also survived by stepdaughter Lynn Kidd and her children Jonathan of Vancouver, Washington, Emily of Midlothian, and Kenneth of Newport News, as well as stepson Kenneth Hopson and his children Haley and Lauren of Emporia. Her nieces and nephews are Lauren Magee of Jackson, Tennessee, Emily Kelley of Atlantic Beach, Florida, Ryan Stephenson of Wakefield, and Marianna Stephenson of Columbia, South Carolina. Mrs. Hopson was a lover of animals, and is survived by her grandpets Roxy and Mr. Fluffins. Roxy will miss their daily walks around Stony Creek.
Mrs. Hopson was a life-long Methodist and a member of Carson United Methodist Church. A celebration of her life at the church will be held at a later date. Rather than flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to the church at PO Box 7, Carson VA 23830.
Mrs. Hopson volunteered for many years with the Christmas Sharing Foundation of Dinwiddie County, providing holiday gifts for children, so memorials may be sent to them at Dinwiddie County Department of Social Services, PO Drawer 70, Dinwiddie, VA 23841.
There were two cards which Mrs. Hopson carried in her wallet that contained her parting words. Psalms 32:8 "The Lord says, I will guide you along the best pathway for your life. I will advise you and watch over you." An Irish blessing states "May God grant you always…A sunbeam to warm you, a moonbeam to charm you, a sheltering Angel so nothing can harm you. Laughter to cheer you. Faithful friends near you. And whenever you pray, Heaven to hear you." Heaven has heard.
