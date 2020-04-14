Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
BETTY J.B. GOFF

BETTY J.B. GOFF Obituary
Betty Jo Bryant (Goff) left to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church in Hopewell VA for over 60 years. She was pre- deceased by Sidney Alfred Bryant Jr, her husband of 55 years. Her son, Sidney Michael Bryant. She was raised in Clifton Forge VA, where she graduated from Central High. She was retired from Allied Chemical after working 30 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Brincey Bryant, Debra Bryant Clark, and her husband Tim. Her grandson, David Christopher Neblett, whom she raised as a son. And known as "Mimi" her great grandsons, C.J., Michael and Kevin Neblett.

Services will be on Thursday April 16, 2020, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
