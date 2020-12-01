Betty Jean Clack, 78, of Colonial Heights went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. It was during this time that the family recognized and acknowledged that another faithful visionary and humble servant of God had made her way home; absent from the body, now present in spirit with the Lord. Betty was a retired employee of First Virginia Bank Colonial, where she held the position of Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School class of 1961. She attended numerous financial classes and seminars at Richard Bland College of the College of William and Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, she was also an active member for many years of the Colonial Heights Building and Trades Committee that managed home construction projects by Colonial Heights High School students that had a viable interest in the Building and Trades constructions industry. Betty had a special place in her heart for all animals and was an avid owner and lover of Collie dogs, especially Sally, Sandy, Buff, Scooter, Ginger, and her beloved Missy Blue. She also loved her pond fish, and she could call them like children, and they would respond to her voice by swimming though her fingers in the water. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert R. Weatherford, Sr. and Helen Louise Holleman Weatherford. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Clack; two sons, Barry Wayne Curtis, Jr.; stepson, Jeffery Clack; brother, H.R. "Jack" Weatherford, Jr. and his wife, Nancy K. Holleman; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be private. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com