|
|
Betty Jean Hamilton Lee, 75, from Prince George, passed away in the presence of her loved ones on October 30, 2019. Betty was born on March 26, 1944, in a Wise County, Virginia, to the late Alan Carl Hamilton and Gerty Jans Hensley Hamilton. She was retired from Lee's Security Consultants and Miss Betty's Daycare. She loved children with all of her heart and had a fondness for margaritas. Betty was preceded in death by brother, Donald Joe Hamilton.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert E Lee Jr.; brothers, Kenneth Carl Hamilton, Allen Wesley Hamilton, Thomas Glenn Hamilton, Billy Ray Hamilton; sister, Diana Marie Campbell; her son, Robert E. Lee III and wife Chrissy; and daughter, Teresa Perkinson; her grandchildren, Chelsi, Caiti, Tessa, Zachary and Shaden; six precious great grandchildren, Brantley, Zoey, McKinley, Langley, Atticus, and Kamden; as well as her beloved cat, Jake.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince George Emergency Crew is requested. There will be a Celebration of Life held Sunday, November 3, from 2-4pm at the Forehand Barn in Prince George, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 3, 2019