J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
BETTY JEAN WALL BISHOP Obituary
Betty Jean Wall Bishop, 90, of Hopewell, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, S.P. Wall and Beatrice Young Wall; husband, George Willis Bishop; grandson, Brandon Bishop; and her brother, Rev. Sam Wall. Betty is survived by her daughter, Martha Bishop; son, G. Casey Bishop (Susan); son, Carson Bishop; son, Kyle Bishop (Anne); grandchildren, Lara Shae Snyder, Claire Snyder, Jill Ellis, Molly Canter, Emma Bishop, and Kate Bishop; great-grandchildren, Ty Ellis, and Penelope Canter; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Betty was a Charter Member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 8 to May 9, 2019
