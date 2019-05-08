|
Betty Jean Wall Bishop, 90, of Hopewell, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, S.P. Wall and Beatrice Young Wall; husband, George Willis Bishop; grandson, Brandon Bishop; and her brother, Rev. Sam Wall. Betty is survived by her daughter, Martha Bishop; son, G. Casey Bishop (Susan); son, Carson Bishop; son, Kyle Bishop (Anne); grandchildren, Lara Shae Snyder, Claire Snyder, Jill Ellis, Molly Canter, Emma Bishop, and Kate Bishop; great-grandchildren, Ty Ellis, and Penelope Canter; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Betty was a Charter Member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 8 to May 9, 2019