Betty Lee (Bivens) Rivard, 92, of Colonial Heights, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.
She was born on March 5, 1927, to the late Robert and Gertie Bivens in Meadow Bluff, West Virginia. Mrs. Rivard was a member of Sam Black United Methodist Church in Smoot, West Virginia, Colonial Heights AARP and the 50 and Better group at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. She always said the happiest times in her life were raising her children and traveling after retirement. She enjoyed gardening, caring for the birds and crocheting. She had a special place in her heart for turtles and cardinals.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William R. Rivard; and eight siblings. She is survived by her children, Mary A. Waid of Midlothian, Anita L. Rivard of Chesterfield, David A. and Janet Rivard of Brunwick, Maine, Michael G. and Betsy Rivard of Dedham, Massachusetts, Laura J. Rivard of Chesterfield and stepson, Jon Rivard (Sherry) and his family of Brownwood, Texas; five grandchildren, Emily, Meredith, Dan, Caroline and Charlotte; and nephew, William C. and Sue Robinson of Lewisburg, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
The family would like to give many thanks to Crater Community Hospice for their care and compassion over the last two and a half months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Wildlife Center AT www.richmondwildlifecenter.org or Maymont at www.maymont.org. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 7 to July 8, 2019