Mrs. Betty Morgan Mitchell, affectionately known as "Lisa" to some and "Big Ma" to her kids and grandchildren, departed this life early Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, at home. God gave her the ultimate healing in the form of salvation after a long battle with cancer.
Betty was born on August 4, 1954, to her loving parents, the late Hubart Lee Morgan and Naomi Russell. She was a native of Petersburg, VA, where she attended the Petersburg Public Schools.
She accepted Christ as her Lord and personal Savior in 1974, and continued her walk with Him for over 46 years. She served faithfully beside her husband and pastor, Elder Donald Mitchell, for 33 years at Greater Refuge Apostolic Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Petersburg, VA, on 723 South Jones Street.
Betty touched the lives of many, like only she could, with her warm affectionate smile and meek spirit. She showed so much love toward her family. She was always a blessing, with a giving nature, and made no apologies for spoiling her husband, children, and grandchildren. She worked with her husband, devoted to their electrical contracting business, Mitchell's Electrical Heating and Air Conditioning Services, LLC.
She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Mitchell, Jr.; one sister, Irene Morgan; and two brothers, Cleveland Morgan and Kenneth Morgan.
Betty leaves a family that will be eternally changed because of her to cherish loving memories: her husband of nearly 46 years, Elder Donald Mitchell; three children, Michelle Clark (Corey), Timothy Mitchell (Ebony), and Amanda Blount (Jermon); ten grandchildren, Carissa Brown, Brian Bolling, Ciondra Clark, Keith Brown, Jr., Asia Wood, Branden Mitchell, Kiyah Mitchell, Tishean Wright, Kyla Williams, and Kara Blount; two great-grandchildren, Julian Sincere Burrow and Ayden Pebbles; three sisters, Leona Buford, Joyce Davis (Frank), and Margaret Winbush; one brother, Thomas Morgan, Jr.; mother-in-law, Mary Frances Mitchell; three sisters-in-law, Bernice Hague (Flint), Patricia Mitchell, and Tracy Downey (Patrick); three brothers-in-law, Clifton Harris, Lamonda Mitchell, and Joshua Mitchell; a dedicated niece, Gloria Hanks (Lamont); a devoted friend, Jackie Griffin (Richard); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 22, 2020