J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
East Matoaca Cemetery
Memorial Ave
South Chesterfield, VA
View Map
BETTY PECHT SHELL


1946 - 2019
BETTY PECHT SHELL Obituary
Betty Pecht Shell, 73, of Dewitt, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Originally from Colonial Heights, Betty Lee was the daughter of the late Malvin Sidney and Jacquelin Crawford Pecht, she was also preceded in death by a precious baby boy. She was a 1964 graduate of Colonial Heights High School, a former employee of The Community Bank, and co-owner of Shell Brothers Bulldozing. Betty loved being outside and working in her garden, especially in the butterbean patch.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roger "Butch" Shell; son, Arthur "Tray" Roberts and wife, Tammy, of Charles City, IA; son, Johnathan Roberts and wife, Elizabeth, of Dinwiddie; step-son, Roger "Buddy" Shell, of Dinwiddie; step-daughter, Jennifer Geldhof and husband, Adam, of Bethesda, MD; grandchildren, Dustin and Kaelynn Roberts and Tyler Shell; brother, Sidney Pecht and wife, Donna, of Sutherland; sister, Susan Ormand and husband, Paul, of Chester; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; and her sweet, spoiled dog, Samantha.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Sons Funeral Home the Petersburg Chapel. A graveside service will be held, 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at East Matoaca Cemetery on Memorial Ave. in South Chesterfield, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805; or the National Hemophilia Foundation, ATTN: Development Department, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
