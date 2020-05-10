|
|
Betty Ruth (Sutton) McClellan went to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 7th in her Colonial Heights home with her husband Donald "Donnie" McClellan by her side. She was a longtime resident of Colonial Heights and was happily married for 64 of her 82 years. She was as good as one could ask for as a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived in Texas, Maryland, and both Hawaii and California twice as an Air Force wife. Early in her married life, she worked at National Geographic in Washington D.C. To listen to mom, I think she ran the place or could have if needed. She held many different jobs in her life, but never lost sight of what she considered most important – God, family, and the home. She attended Mount Pleasant Baptist Church for over 40 years and served as church librarian and in leading the nursing home ministry. Betty loved to crochet and made many baby blankets and infant outfits that she gave to church families over the years. Of course, she outfitted her two great-granddaughters and there are blankets and outfits neatly packed under a spare room bed for her granddaughters' future children. She loved poodles and had several over the years. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Donald A McClellan Sr.; two sons and their wives, Donald Jr. (Judy) and Gregory Sr. (Susan); two grandchildren, Gregory Jr. and his wife Amy, and Laura; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor "Norie" and her namesake, Agnes Betty (Aggie). The last two years Betty was assisted by her niece, Barbara Watson with in home care. She is now reunited with her family in heaven: parents, Jessie and Mabel Sutton; brothers, Rudolph and Tommy; and sisters, Lois and Margaret. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (stjude.org/donate). Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 10 to May 11, 2020