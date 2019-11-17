Home

POWERED BY

Services
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA 23867
(434) 535-8282
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA 23867
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY FLEMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY SPIERS FLEMING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY SPIERS FLEMING Obituary
Betty Spiers Fleming, 83, of McKenney, Virginia, widow of Roy Earl Fleming, departed this world on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Edward Spiers and Dorothy Poole Spiers, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Emmett Frank Spiers.
Mrs. Fleming was a loving mother and devoted wife. She returned to school later in life to become a teacher and taught at Dinwiddie Middle School for 11 years. She was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Fleming is survived by a daughter, Carol Fleming Webster (Rick); two sons, Roy Keith Fleming (Dianne) and Lawrence Clyde Fleming (Christie); five grandchildren, Kristi Porterfield (Stuart), Elizabeth Majewski (Ricky), Rebecca Ball (Casey), Lauren Fleming and William Fleming; two great-grandchildren, Addison Ball and Avery Ball; two brothers, Lawrence Edwards "Sonny" Spiers, Jr. (Mary) and David Allie Spiers, Sr.(Mildred); and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia. The funeral service will be held graveside 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the .
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -