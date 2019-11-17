|
|
Betty Spiers Fleming, 83, of McKenney, Virginia, widow of Roy Earl Fleming, departed this world on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Edward Spiers and Dorothy Poole Spiers, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Emmett Frank Spiers.
Mrs. Fleming was a loving mother and devoted wife. She returned to school later in life to become a teacher and taught at Dinwiddie Middle School for 11 years. She was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Fleming is survived by a daughter, Carol Fleming Webster (Rick); two sons, Roy Keith Fleming (Dianne) and Lawrence Clyde Fleming (Christie); five grandchildren, Kristi Porterfield (Stuart), Elizabeth Majewski (Ricky), Rebecca Ball (Casey), Lauren Fleming and William Fleming; two great-grandchildren, Addison Ball and Avery Ball; two brothers, Lawrence Edwards "Sonny" Spiers, Jr. (Mary) and David Allie Spiers, Sr.(Mildred); and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia. The funeral service will be held graveside 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the .
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 17, 2019