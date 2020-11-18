Beulah " Tootsie" Ackerman, passed away on November 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Stanley Hobson Ackerman and a son Stanley Ronald Ackerman. She was a loving mother, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Aultman and husband Joseph, and son, Marcus B. Ackerman, grandchildren; Tina Lane and Marcus Ackerman, Jr., great-grandchildren; Megan, Christopher, and Charles Aultman, great-great grandchildren; Hailey, Emma, Mia, and Jaxson Aultman, Kayleigh and Marleigh Ackerman. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:00 in Appomattox Cemetery.

