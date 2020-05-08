|
Mother Beulah Beatrice Jones, "Teenie," of 23309 Pear Tree Lane, North Dinwiddie, VA, was petitioned by the Highest order on May 3, 2020, for a "Second Time Around Celebration" fit for a Queen. Teenie was getting tired and she knew in heart, "If Jesus can't fix it nobody can." Teenie asked Jesus to fix it like He said He would. Teenie could feel the reciprocity of love shown by her beloved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends as they gathered in unity in the parking area of the hospital while social distancing.
Teenie was born April 29, 1939, to the late Criss and Irene Thorpe. She was the third child of thirteen children. Teenie was bold about her spiritual walk and her journey was with ease. She loved Gospel music and didn't mind dancing for the Lord. Teenie was a woman of much grace. A Virtuous Woman was she. Her nurturing and loving mannerisms were unprejudiced as she loved all. She had a benevolent and unselfish demeanor that lead to her philanthropic behaviors. The love she shared, far-reached beyond family. Those that were without shelter, they could stay with her. Those in need of a ride, she would provide transportation. Teenie was magnanimously kind and noble. Teenie could make you laugh and Teenie could make you cry. A Virtuous Woman was she.
Teenie confessed her life to God and country at an early age. Her purification ritual was performed at St. Peters Church, Church Road, VA. She later migrated to the New Divine Worship Center, Petersburg VA with her beautiful family under the leadership of her daughter, Pastor Belinda Baugh. Whereas, she graciously wore the title of "Mother of the Church" embracing and greeting everyone through Christ. Teenie attended Southside High School in Dinwiddie, VA. She graduated and continued her education in the Nursing Field. She retired from Nursing with well over 30 years of service. Teenie never fully retired from nursing and taking care of others.
Teenie was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Edward Jones; her beloved son, Lawrence Angelo Jones; one grandson, Bernard Jones, Jr.; two sisters, Clara Bland and Alice Ridley; one brother, Charles "Ray" Thorpe and several nieces and nephews too many to name.
Teenie leaves to cherish her loving kindness, four very devoted children, 'her best friend' Judith Jones (Pernell) of Dinwiddie, VA; 'her spiritual confidant' Pastor Belinda Baugh of Petersburg, VA;'her unchallenged faith in his mother son' Bernard Jones, Sr. (Keisha) of McKenney, VA and her baby girl and live in roommate, Pamela Jones (Devonne) of Dinwiddie, VA; her devoted grandchildren who will carry on her legacy forevermore, Antonio Jones, Sr., Tony Knight, Jamaal Jones (Tierra), Ashley Jones, Charlissa Rhodes (Martin), Nikki Howard, Ebony Rhodes, Dominique Byrd, Montrey Howard, Katrina Howard, Jermaine Howard and Tamika Howard; fourteen great-grandchildren to further her legacy, Ja'Nyah Rivera, Antonio Jones, Jr., Jaylen Jones, Michael Jones, Jamar Rivera, Jr., Keyon Rhodes, Sharmia Rhodes, Ky'Moni Jones, Jamari Jones, Keonte Rhodes, Aaliyah Scott, Nevaeh Jones, Jermira Howard and Shamiyah Rhodes; a very special great-great-niece, Kaidynn Coles; her siblings whom she will continue to live through, Irene Bland, Criss Thorpe (Joyce), Alma Manson, Laura Brooks, Betty Link, James Thorpe (Paulette), Andrew Thorpe (Helen) and Shirley Robinson (Raymond); two sisters-in-law, Betty Sue Street and Gaynell Jones both of Dinwiddie, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends among them two devoted, Glorene Gilliam and Josephine (Granny) Crump.
A Drive-In Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at New Divine Worship Center, 2793 South Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA. Apostle Sean Miles, officiant. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., eulogist. The service will be live streamed. Public viewing will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841. Online condolences may be sent to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 8, 2020