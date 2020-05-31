Beaulah Mae Mann, 79, of Chester, VA passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Surry, VA she was the daughter of the late Herbert Alexander Brittle and Ethel Mae Moody. Mrs. Mann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-mother. She had many joys in life but her greatest were her grandchildren. Mrs. Mann is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Joseph P. Mann, Jr.; two sons, Joseph P. Mann, III and Charles Mann; a daughter, Nancy Brooks and husband, David; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Bobby Brittle and wife, LaRue and Tommy Brittle. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 in the parking lot of the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service. A private interment will be held in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.