BEULAH MAE MANN
Beaulah Mae Mann, 79, of Chester, VA passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Surry, VA she was the daughter of the late Herbert Alexander Brittle and Ethel Mae Moody. Mrs. Mann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-mother. She had many joys in life but her greatest were her grandchildren. Mrs. Mann is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Joseph P. Mann, Jr.; two sons, Joseph P. Mann, III and Charles Mann; a daughter, Nancy Brooks and husband, David; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Bobby Brittle and wife, LaRue and Tommy Brittle. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 in the parking lot of the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service. A private interment will be held in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
JUN
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
