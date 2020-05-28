|
Mrs. Beulah Marie Lee Stephenson Fisher, at the age of 90, transitioned into eternal life on May 20, 2020. Born to the late Roosevelt Lee and Bernice Goode Lee on June 8, 1929, she was the fourth of their ten children. Beulah was preceded in death by her siblings, Gertrude Lucille Lee, Claiborne R. Lee, Mildred I. Lee Gordon, James A. Lee, Lloyd Leroy Lee, Clifton Maurice Lee, William A. Lee, Florine Lee Robertson and Calvin E. Lee. Mrs. Fisher was married to the late Jimmy Green Stephenson and to that union three children were born.
Mrs. Fisher was educated in the Chesterfield County Public School System and attended D. Webster Davis High School. At an early age, Beulah was baptized into membership at Union Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield County. She was a faithful and devoted member, who served on various ministries. These ministries included: The Golden Circle and the Ushers ministries. Oftentimes, Mrs. Fisher attended Shiloh Baptist Church, Chesterfield County along with her late husband, Henry Fisher. Upon his death, for as long as her health allowed, she too supported their Missionary ministry and the Sunday school. Mrs. Fisher too supported their Missionary Baptist Church, Chesterfield County. Beulah was also a member of the AARP Crater Chapter #1399. She was formerly employed by Connell Tobacco Company. Beulah retired from Central State Hospital and chesterfield County Public School System with 29 years of dedicated and faithful service.
To cherish her memories, she leaves her devoted daughter, Audrey Stephenson and two devoted sons, Melvin Stephenson (Cheryl) and Timothy Stephenson (Barbara Jones); six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. On January 3, 1998, she married the late Henry F. Fisher and through that union she gained five bonus children: Leo Fisher, Jerome Fisher, Keith Fisher, Linda F. Harris and Cathy F. Hardy. Mrs. Fisher is also survived by nieces, devoted Joyce Jefferson (James), Mildred P. Brown (Odell) and Antwanet Lee; nephews, Garland lee, Robert Robertson, Jr., Raymond Gordon, Jr. (Shirley), Clifton Gordon (Gwendolyn) and Peter Stephenson. She also leaves a host of great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, great-great-great nieces, great-great-great nephews, cousins, and two devoted friends for over 50 years, Rozelia Dean and Evelyn Oliver.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. William E. Johnson III, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Beulah loved people and the people loved "Miss Beulah," as she was often called. In lieu of floral arrangements, donations may be made to the Golden Circle and the Missionary Ministries at Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, South Chesterfield, VA 23803 in memory of Beulah M. Fisher.
