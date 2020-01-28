|
|
Missionary Beulah Maxine Boswell of Chester, VA, was called home to glory on the evening of Thursday, January 23, 2020. Missionary Boswell was born in Yeager West Virginia, daughter of the late Harry Lee Franklin and Mattie Gray.
Missionary Boswell spent most of her adult life in New York City where she worked as a Home Health Aide for many years. Missionary Boswell was passionate about church and enjoyed doing Missionary work. She was always excited about spreading the Gospel, most of the residents in Tyler's Retreat Nursing facility looked to her for words of encouragement and comfort. Missionary Boswell Joined the Church of God In Christ Jesus in the mid 1970's. She was called to Missions in the mid 1980's.
Missionary Boswell was the last remaining sibling, preceded in death by her four sisters, Eliza Moore, Marion Holiday, Malinda Felton and Josephine Pilgram; three brothers, William Franklin, John Henry Franklin, and Charles Allen Franklin; and sister-in-law, Trudy Franklin. Missionary Boswell leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, James W. Boswell and his spouse Sharon C. Boswell; three grandsons, Brandon W. Boswell, Cameron C. Boswell, and Darion A. Boswell; and her great granddaughter, Zaidee Kamiah Boswell. Missionary Boswell also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, church family members and friends. Missionary Boswell will be laid to rest on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Acknowledgement The Boswell family wishes to express our deep appreciation and sincere thanks for all acts of kindness shown to us in our time of sorrow.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020