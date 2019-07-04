Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
BEVERLY A. HALL


1952 - 2019
BEVERLY A. HALL Obituary
Beverly Ann Hall, 67, of Prince George, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in West Portsmouth, OH, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Burden and Thelma Hackworth Burden. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chelsea Hall. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Clyde A. Hall; daughter, Kathy Nettrouer; son, Kevin Hall (Wanda); son, Bryan Hall; grandchildren, Megan Hall, Makenna Nettrouer, John Branch, Amber Hall, Cheyenee Hall and Ashton Hall; great-grandchildren, Avary Nelson and Teegan Hall; brother, Jim Burden (Cindy); as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Chapel. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Second Chance Baptist Church, 2701 County Dr., Petersburg, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 4 to July 5, 2019
