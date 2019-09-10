|
A funeral service for Ms. Beverly Annette Tucker, 65, of 24719 Ridge Rd., McKenney, VA, who entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2019, at MCV/VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA, will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, McKenney, with the pastor, Rev. Carlos Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be held at the McKenney Chapel on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 12 noon to 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 23872. (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019