Mrs. Beverly Arlene Hill-King was born on August 4, 1973, in Dinwiddie County to Dorothy Pulley and the late Phillip "Birdman" Burge.
At an early age she joined the Rocky Mount Baptist Church in McKenney, VA.
She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Stanley Lee Hill Sr.; father-in-law, John King; five uncles, Stanley Lee Hill Jr., Ronnie Hill, George Hill, Charles Hill, and Langston Hill; and one aunt, Carolyn Mays.
Beverly graduated from Dinwiddie Senior High School in 1992. She was a CNA. Her last occupation was at Threatt Counselling & Behavioral Health Services as a transportation driver.
Beverly was loved by many for the laughter she brought to many. She never went anywhere without knowing someone or without her sunshades. She was known to be a hard worker that took care of her family the best way she could.
She loved cooking, listening to music, cutting up, acting silly, being the life of the party and eating good food, especially at Captain George's.
Beverly was known and loved by a host of family and friends, too many to name.
She leaves behind a very DEVOTED HUSBAND, Orlando R. King; three daughters, LaQuanta Hill, Olaysha King, and Chardonay King; two sons, Darius King and Terrel Hall; a loving mother, Dorothy Pulley; one sister, Matilda Chatman of North Carolina; a half-sister, Audrey Giles of Prince George, Va.; one brother, Christopher Macklin of Petersburg, Va.; a grandmother, Annie B. Hill of Jarrett, Va.; a mother-in-law, Glorine King of South Chesterfield, Va.; two aunts, Jeannette Hill and Mary Ann Hill; three uncles, Robin M. Hill (Roberta), Russell L. Hill (Audrey) and Dan Hill (Laura); one sister-in-law, Tracy King; two brothers-in-law, Reginald King and John W. King; one niece, Ajah Chatman; four nephews, Alandre Chatman, Avonte Chapman, Andre Chatman Jr., and Amari Chatman; five great aunts, Martha Ann Ampey, Elizabeth Paul (Earl) of New York, Gracie White of Ettrick, Va., Beulah Prosise of Petersburg, Va., and Ann Mayfield (Clinton) of Jarrett, Va.; two great uncles, John W. Hill (Dianna) and James Robinson, both of Petersburg, Va.; one great-great aunt, Rosa Lee Davis of Hudson, NY.; one goddaughter, Brianna Thweatt; one godson, Nicholas Pegram; a devoted cousin, Barbara Hill "Ms Bee;" and one devoted best friend (sister), Rosetta "Dee Dee" Clanton of Carson, Va.; and a host of cousins and co-workers.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Carlos Jordan will officiate. Interment will be at Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery, McKenney, VA. Viewing will be on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. at W.L. Fields Funeral Home. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA. 804-478-4811.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019