Beverly L. Sheffield, 78, of Chester, passed away after a long-term illness on Friday, April 19, 2019, at her residence. She was born to the late Wilbur Leadbetter and Belle Ennis on August 13, 1940, and was a member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Sheffield enjoyed gardening, knitting, quilting, cooking and remodeling, but more than anything enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin M. Sheffield Sr. and brother, Bruce Leadbetter. She is survived by her children, Franklin M. Sheffield Jr. (Janet), Audra Branzelle (Dennis) and Tia Field (Andrew); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack and Dwight Leadbetter; sister-in-law, Charlotte Sheffield and many close friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831. Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Intrepid Hospice, 2430 Southland Dr. Suite B, Chester, Virginia 23831. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019