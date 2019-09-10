The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
BEVERLY TUCKER
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenney Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
McKenney, VA
A funeral service for Ms. Beverly Tucker of McKenney, Va., will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, McKenney, with the pastor, Rev. Carlos Jordan, officiating. Burial will at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Public viewing will be held at the McKenney Chapel on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 12 noon to 8 pm.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petetersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 10, 2019
