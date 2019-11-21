Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
BILLIE DALE CHILDRESS Obituary
Billie Dale Childress, 86, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Mount Olive, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Robert P. Summerlin and Eloise L. Dail Summerlin. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Julia A. Pace; a brother, Robert D. Summerlin; great-grandson, Joshua Groves, II; and nephews, Stacey K. Thomas and David Benbow. Billie was a graduate of Mount Olive High School and attended East Carolina University. She loved being an active volunteer for the Special Olympics. Billie was a member of the Rock Church of Petersburg and enjoyed serving as a teacher's aide at Rock Church Academy. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her beloved husband, David W. Childress, Sr.; son, David W. Childress, Jr.; daughter, Barbara D. Groves (Bill); sister, Betsy S. Thomas; grandchildren, Joshua W. Groves, Aaron D. Groves, and Julia Hannah Groves-Holloman; great-grandchildren, Abigail Groves, Savanna Groves, Aryianna Groves, Georgianna Groves, Kamara Holloman, Stella Groves, Caroline Groves, and Aaron Groves, Jr., and Brooklyn T. Holloman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Superkids Ministry, P.O. Box 637, Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
