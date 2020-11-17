1/
BILLIE EUGENE McCAFFITY
Billie Eugene McCaffity, 76, of McKenney passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born July 22, 1944, he was the son of the late Clyde and Oma McCaffity, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose McCaffity. A United States Army Veteran, Billie served his country during the Vietnam War. Billie retired as a maintenance supervisor after working for over 40 years between Brown and Williamson and Liggett and Meyers. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy Lyle and husband, Travis; granddaughter, Chloe Lyle; brothers, Milton McCaffity, Willie McCaffity, Jackie McCaffity and wife, Kathy; sister, Oma Chamberlain and husband, Phil; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Asbury Memorial Cemetery, McKenney, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 6616 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

