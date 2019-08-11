|
|
|
Billie Victoria Livingston Wells, 76, of San Marcos, Texas, a native of Petersburg, Va., departed this life on July 16, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1943, in Petersburg, Va., to the late Benjamin Livingston and Pearl Briggs Livingston. She was preceded in death by the father of her children (Kenneth Chapman, Sr.); her husband, Robert Wells; sister, Delores Briggs Gunn; and granddaughter, Sabrina Chapman.
Billie was a well known student at Peabody High School in the Class of 1962.
She is survived by her three sons, Vincent Chapman, Kenneth Chapman Jr. (Tricia), Curtis Chapman (Gloria); daughter, Lisa Chapman; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Robertson (Joseph Lee); several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her lifetime best friend, Josephine Phillips.
Homegoing services were provided by Meadowlawn Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas, on July 31, 2019.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 11, 2019