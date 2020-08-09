1/1
BILLY CORRINNE SHEELY JOHNSON
1944 - 2020
Billy Corrinne Sheely Johnson, formerly of Lake City, Florida, Prince George County, and Colonial Heights, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020.

Billy was born October 22, 1944, in Lake City, Florida (Columbia County). She was the daughter of the late William F. "Bill" Sheely (KIA in WWII European Theater) and Mildred Irene Little Crews, and stepfather Emory Crews.

While Billy served in many roles, her most cherished roles were daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her family: sister Dianne Crews Haraway (Donald), daughters, Elizabeth Sheely Johnson and Ashley Machree Johnson (Darren), former husband and devoted friend James Edward Johnson, nephews Michael Duane Haraway and Arthur Crews Haraway (Kristen), niece Pamela Haraway Connelly (Mark), grandson William Sheely Nix, and great-nephews Jack, Chase, and Mason Connelly.

Billy graduated from Columbia High School, and then went on to the University of Georgia, where she was a cheerleader for her beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Billy also completed her Masters in Library Science.

During her professional career as an educator, she found her true passion working with children as a Librarian. Her work lives on today in the many children in whom she instilled the love of reading. Ms. Johnson also had a passion for honoring her father's legacy as well as those with whom he served. She found great fulfillment in teaching others about the local history of Petersburg by volunteering as a docent in the city's museums. She most especially loved Blandford Church.

Billy devoted herself to her daughters, grandson, and family, most especially to her mother for over seventy-three years. Billy had an engaging and outgoing spirit that celebrated family events and welcomed family additions through birth or marriage, and celebrated her family in both Florida and Virginia. Billy was best known as a selfless caregiver, and received the most joy from caring for others.

Billy had numerous hobbies and was a member of many organizations such as Ravenscroft Garden Club and Petersburg Book Club. She was also a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church, and past President of the Heritage League, representing the 492nd Bomb Group.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 10, 2020 at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 225 Claremont Street, Petersburg, VA 23805, and will conclude at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Please follow Covid-19 safety guidelines and allow ample time for screening upon arrival.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the wonderful medical staff at Henrico Doctor's Hospital and the Capital Caring Health Hospice Team.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries, laurabushfoundation.com.

Services are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Marks United Methodist Church
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Marks United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA 23868
(434) 848-2113
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Billy was loved by St. Marks UMC. We will miss her.
Nancy Hamilton
Friend
