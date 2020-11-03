Billy Gene Callison, 80, of Prince George, Va, died November 1, 2020. Born in Craig, West Virgina, he was the son of the late Cecil J. Callison and Lola M. Osborne. Preceded in death by his sister, Betty J. Root. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Elaine Callison; children, Lacresha Mason (Larry), Gina Languirand, Laura Blankenship (John), Tracy Quick (Jimmy); 7 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 4 step-great grandchildren; sister Bonnie Frashure (Chuck); brother, Bobby J. Callison (Carol); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 1-hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society
at https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.