Billy Leroy Pulver, 71, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Hopewell, he was the son of the late Arthur William Pulver Sr. and Elsie Lorraine Smith Pulver; and was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Jean Pulver; five brothers, Donald, BJ, Arthur, Randy and Walter; and his best friend, Lewis Gove. Billy was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He is survived by his daughter, Misty Pulver; a son, Billy D. Pulver; a granddaughter, Alexis Schlimme; one brother, Timmy Pulver; two sisters, Gloria Townsend and Lorraine Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019