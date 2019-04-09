|
|
Blanche A. Bish, 95, of Colonial Heights died Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Battersea in Petersburg. Blanche retired from Brown & Williamson after 35 years.
She is survived by her son, E.B. "Bubby" Bish, Jr. and his wife, Martha; daughter-in-law, Glenda J. Moody; grandchildren, Crystal R. Bish, Kenneth E. Bish, Jr., Dawn E. Twombly and Grace B. Piotrowski; eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth E. Bish, Sr. and her parents, Ellet W. and Ella Davis Williams.
A service will be held at the Mausoleum in Southlawn Memorial Park on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to extend a special thanks for the love and care provided to Blanche by the nurses, doctors and caregivers at Colonial Heights Health Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Southside Virginia Emergency Crew, P.O. Box 574, Petersburg, VA 23804. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019