Blanche Grammar Walker, age 76, of South Hill, VA, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Born in Sussex County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Linwood E. and Gertrude Walden Grammar. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Selden Walker, a son, Wesley Krenicky, Jr., a brother, Glenn Grammar, and a sister, Sonya Seymour.
Blanche retired from Dinwiddie County Public Schools as a cafeteria manager and was a member of Southside Baptist Church in South Hill. She loved birds, flowers, and animals of every kind.
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Scott (Keith) of Dinwiddie; sons, Brandon Krenicky (Megan) and Josh Krenicky (Austin) all of Sutherland; grandchildren, Megan Cutchin (Jason), Cody Scott (Ashley), and Tiffany Gibbs (Adam) all of Dinwiddie, nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye Mattox of Waverly and Gloria Thweatt of Prince George; a special friend, Charles Rickers, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to S.N.A.P.S., P.O. Box 191, Chase City, VA 23924 or Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 295, La Crosse, VA 23950.
Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
