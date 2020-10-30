On Monday morning, October 26, 2020 our hearts were deeply saddened by the passing of our loved one, Blanche Ridley Moody. Blanche was born in Dinwiddie County, Virginia to the late Willard and Maggie R. Ridley, Sr.
Blanche attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. At an early age, she joined Little Zion Baptist Church in Carson, Virginia. After marriage to Lorenzo M. Moody joined Little Bethel Church in Stoney Creek, Virginia. In her later years, she became a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, Virginia.
She started her career working at John Hopkins Hospital. After marriage and being a housewife and mother to her five children, she worked as a charge aide at Central State Hospital until her retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lorenzo Mozart Moody; her daughters, Wilma Moody-Tadesse, Kathy A. Moody-Hill (Harvey), and her grandson, Jay Rodney Diamond; brothers, Reuben Ridley, James Ridley, and Willard Ridley. Mrs. Moody leaves to cherish her memory her beloved children, her son, Arthur W. Moody of Baltimore, Maryland; two daughters, Zenobia M. Diamond (Gregory) and Shirley M. Jones (Larry) both of Chesterfield, Virginia; devoted grandchildren, Gregory Diamond, Jr., Michelle Walston, Shyrelle Scott (Franky), Larry D. Jones, Jr., Armesha Moody, Lorenzo Moody (Jazmine), Samika Moody, and seven great grandchildren who she loved and adored; one sister, Mary Hobbs (Cephas Sr., deceased); three sisters-in-law, Rebecca Ridley, Peggy Ridley, and Doretha Moody; and a host of relatives and friends. A special thanks to her devoted caregivers, Germaine, Sandra, and Izetta and many others.
Blanche loved life; she did not know a stranger. She always greeted everyone with a smile; her infectious laugh would light up a room. Most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and you would often hear her singing her favorite hymns.
Graveside service will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7424 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Mark Peterson, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.