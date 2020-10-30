1/1
BLANCHE RIDLEY MOODY
1928 - 2020
On Monday morning, October 26, 2020 our hearts were deeply saddened by the passing of our loved one, Blanche Ridley Moody. Blanche was born in Dinwiddie County, Virginia to the late Willard and Maggie R. Ridley, Sr.

Blanche attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. At an early age, she joined Little Zion Baptist Church in Carson, Virginia. After marriage to Lorenzo M. Moody joined Little Bethel Church in Stoney Creek, Virginia. In her later years, she became a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, Virginia.

She started her career working at John Hopkins Hospital. After marriage and being a housewife and mother to her five children, she worked as a charge aide at Central State Hospital until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lorenzo Mozart Moody; her daughters, Wilma Moody-Tadesse, Kathy A. Moody-Hill (Harvey), and her grandson, Jay Rodney Diamond; brothers, Reuben Ridley, James Ridley, and Willard Ridley. Mrs. Moody leaves to cherish her memory her beloved children, her son, Arthur W. Moody of Baltimore, Maryland; two daughters, Zenobia M. Diamond (Gregory) and Shirley M. Jones (Larry) both of Chesterfield, Virginia; devoted grandchildren, Gregory Diamond, Jr., Michelle Walston, Shyrelle Scott (Franky), Larry D. Jones, Jr., Armesha Moody, Lorenzo Moody (Jazmine), Samika Moody, and seven great grandchildren who she loved and adored; one sister, Mary Hobbs (Cephas Sr., deceased); three sisters-in-law, Rebecca Ridley, Peggy Ridley, and Doretha Moody; and a host of relatives and friends. A special thanks to her devoted caregivers, Germaine, Sandra, and Izetta and many others.

Blanche loved life; she did not know a stranger. She always greeted everyone with a smile; her infectious laugh would light up a room. Most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and you would often hear her singing her favorite hymns.

Graveside service will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7424 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Mark Peterson, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 29, 2020
On behalf of the Bullock family, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences for your loss. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. We pray that God will grant you peace and comfort during your time of bereavement.

Mr. & Mrs. Nathaniel Bullock and family
Nathaniel Bullock
Friend
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thelma Williams Thomas
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
We love you, Grandma Moody. -Sabrina &amp; Xavier
On behalf of the Dents, we send our heartfelt condolences to Mama Shirley and the Jones family. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Grandma Moody. She was a shining light and joy in our lives. May the cherished memories of such an incredible and loving woman bring you peace. Larry Jr., you are in our thoughts as you grieve this loss of your grandmother. Thank you for sharing her with Xavier and me.
Sabrina Dent
Friend
October 29, 2020
my sympathy to the family
charleston moody
Family
October 28, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Aunt Shirley and the Moody family. Mrs Moody was one of the most sweetest, loving and uplifted soul that I've known. Her smile was illuminating and warm. She always had a kind word. You will be missed. God bless all of the family & you're all in my prayers. I have fought a good fight , and finished my course ,l have kept the faith.
Andrea Whitaker
Family
October 27, 2020
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs Moody she was a very sweet person. Weeping may endure for a night but joy comest in the morning.
Kimberly Stanley
Friend
October 26, 2020
Ms. Moody was my mom Bettie Scott’s good friend, we visited often, she was also my babysitter on many occasions. Our Prayers are with the family. She will be dearly missed
Tajuan Scott
Friend
