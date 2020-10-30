On behalf of the Dents, we send our heartfelt condolences to Mama Shirley and the Jones family. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Grandma Moody. She was a shining light and joy in our lives. May the cherished memories of such an incredible and loving woman bring you peace. Larry Jr., you are in our thoughts as you grieve this loss of your grandmother. Thank you for sharing her with Xavier and me.

Sabrina Dent

Friend