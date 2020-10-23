Mrs. Blanche Thweatt Randall of 4908 Garfield Street, Hopewell, VA, entered into eternal rest Friday night, October 16, 2020. God has picked yet another beautiful flower from His sacred garden. Blanche was born to the late Fred and Etta V. Thweatt on May 15, 1921.
She was born in Prince George and accepted Christ at an early age. She was baptized and she became a member of Union Branch Baptist Church in Prince George, VA. She was also recognized in the later years as one of the church's ""Gems.""
Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Randall, Sr.; daughter, Doris M. Taylor; grandson, John H. Randall III (Mickey); son-in-law, Winfield Taylor; four brothers, Fred Thweatt, Jr., James A. Thweatt (Annie), William H. Thweatt (Eula), and Milton C. Thweatt (Addie); four sisters, Luetta T. Hendrick (Lewis), Inez R. Brown (Horace Raines and Deacon Sam Brown), Marion Rogers (Purcell), Irene T. Wimbush (Ernest).
Mrs. Blanche Thweatt Randall leaves to cherish her memories: two loving sons, John H. Randall, Jr. (Shirley) and James A. Randall (Nancy); four grandsons, Wendall Taylor, Vance Randall (Jhailena), Valzohn Randall (Augustine), Michael Randall (Gwendolyn); one loving and devoted granddaughter, Karen Holloway-Saunders (Richard); three step-grandchildren, Cherita Harris (Kenneth), Marcella Walker Bynum, and Xavier Claiborne. Blanche also leaves to celebrate her memory: eighteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; devoted and caring nieces, Mildred and Addie Evorn Thweatt, Rev. Blanche Stephens, Julia Bennett, and Patricia Taylor; special friends, Valeria Randall, Baldy Parker, Peggy Williams, and Lorraine Bennett; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice Care; Dr. Daniela Ciaflec and staff and Sophia Bates.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Clarence Thweatt, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.