Mrs. Blanche Virginia Drew, 93, departed this life Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Colonial Heights Health Care, Colonial Heights, VA. She was born on August 25, 1926, to her parents, the late James Drew, Sr, and Lizzie J. Hill of Waverly, VA.



Blanche was a stay-at-home mother and she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and socializing with family and friends. Her compassion as a caregiver was always self rewarding to her. She was a devoted member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA.



She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Henry L. Drew, twelve siblings, (four sisters and eight brothers).



She leaves to cherish her memory: six children, ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held, 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. The family request for mailing of cards be sent to: 1308 Hatton Street, Norfolk, VA 23523.



Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store