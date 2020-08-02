Mrs. Bleeka Inez Craig-Nelson entered eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the youngest child of the late Amziah Peter Craig and late Emma Norwood Craig. Bleeka was preceded in death by her siblings and the love of her life, her husband, William Nelson.
Bleeka attended the Union County Public Schools in North Carolina. She graduated from Barber Scotia College in Concord, North Carolina, with a Bachelor's Degree of Science Degree in Home Economics. After moving to Petersburg, Virginia, she was employed as a dietician, and later became a supervisor, until her retirement from Central State Hospital in 1982.
At an early age, Bleeka received her Christian Fellowship at Shiloh Presbyterian Church in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Later, in Petersburg, Virginia, she became a dedicated and active member and usher at Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served until her illness.
Bleeka's interests included watching game shows and sports events on TV, completing crossword puzzles, and taking pictures of family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her family by attending and taking pictures of graduations, weddings, birthday parties and any other event where she could capture the moment. For many years she enjoyed traveling to North Carolina and other places of interest. Bleeka really appreciated and enjoyed her yearly birthday celebrations with family and friends, especially the 90th and 100th memorable occasions. She also loved driving around Petersburg in her yellow or blue Ford mustang with the vanity plate, entitled "BLEEKA."
Bleeka was a loving wife, sister, aunt, godmother, cousin and friend. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Callie Craig, Thelma Ivey, Juanita January, James Craig, Luther Craig, Annie Pearl Craig, and Maude Crowder. Left to cherish her memories are her nephews and nieces: Amziah W. Craig (Florence) Boston, MA, Thelma J. Brown (Larry) Petersburg, VA, Linda C. Simms, Annapolis, MD, Bonnie R. Crowder (Mae) Monroe, NC, Yerva C. Talbert (Russell), Detroit, MI, James W. Crowder (Brenda) Monroe, NC, Jeanette January, Petersburg, VA, Virginia Carter, Bronx, NY, and Oleatha C. Amazigo, Jamaica, NY; goddaughter: Robin C. Lipscomb, Chesterfield, VA; devoted relative: Vida Ivey, Fredericksburg, VA; devoted friends: Shirley and James Coleman, Ettrick, VA; and adopted daughter who loved, supported and cared for her dearly, Caroline V. Cotledge, Petersburg, VA; a host of great nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends.
We are grateful that God blessed us with her for almost 101 years. Bleeka will be dearly missed.
Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Bleeka C. Nelson will be held 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. J. T. Logan, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg,(804) 732-7841. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.com.