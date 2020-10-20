1/1
BOBBI JO HUMPHRIES
Bobbi Jo Humphries, 46, of South Chesterfield passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Bobbi accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of The Heights Baptist Church. She graduated in the honors gifted program from Matoaca High School, and played the piano on the international level. Growing up, she had a passion for styling her doll's hair, which led to a career in cosmetology that she loved and in which she really excelled, having many devoted clients.
She is survived by her two children, John "Blake" Humphries and Sandra Rose "Rosi" Bittner; parents, John Wesley "J.W." Humphries, Jr. and Rose Addison Humphries; sister, Penny Elizabeth Humphries Pinkleton (Richard); brother John "Wesley" Humphries III (Susan); and an aunt, uncle, many cousins, nieces nephews, and other extended family members. She also leaves behind her devoted friends, Bobby, Mike, Diane, Miss Sandy, Kevin, Mac, Jimmy, Vic, Kim, Penny, Cathy, Bob, Dave and Brian.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 103 S. Adams Street, Petersburg, VA 23803. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
