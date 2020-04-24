|
|
Mr. Bobby Allen, known to many as "FELLA," departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born and raised in Prince George to the late Ruth Jones and Chester Sykes. He was employed by McDonald's Corporation until his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Levi Allen; grandparents, John and Martha Allen; aunt, Hazel Thomas, and his uncles, Raymond, Melvin and George Allen.
Left to cherish his memories: one son, Terrell Young; two sisters, Hilda Maple (Gilbert) and Sandra Stringfield (Freddie); five brothers, Leon Jones, Jerome Jones, Ronald L. Jones (Tunisha), Dionell Sykes (Angela)and Alonzo Sykes; four aunts, two devoted Hannah Evans and Anna Williams; Ruby Jones and Barbara Williams; one uncle, John Allen, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends who will miss him dearly.
A remembrance service will be held at a later date.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020