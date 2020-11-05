"I have fought the good fight, finished my course, I have kept the faith:" 2 Timothy 4:7
SFC (Ret) Bobby Eugene Salter, 69. of 11110 Continental Court, North Dinwiddie, VA, received his wings on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1951 in Dawson, GA, to Minnie Salter Merritt and the late Joe Salter. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Salter; two sisters, Ruth Salter and Cecelia Heath, and a daughter, Latonya Williams.
Bobby was raised by his paternal grandmother and aunt in Georgia after the passing of his father which occurred shortly before his birth. He later moved to Petersburg and lived with his uncle Leon Howard who inspired him to join the Army. His early education was in Dawson, GA, before moving to Virginia and attending schools in the Petersburg Public School System. He attended college through St. Leo University while serving in the military.
Bobby was known for his excellent leadership skills. He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Army serving from 1969-1989. Upon discharge from the Army he was briefly employed at Crater Juvenile Detention Center and Central State Hospital (Forensic Unit). Bobby continued his employment with other jobs. He was promoted to Captain while employed at Bon Air Juvenile Detention Center. After leaving employment as a State worker, he started his own private business-DITAS Transportation Services which he operated for 8 years.
Bobby was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Petersburg where he served as a Deacon and Trustee under the leadership of the late Rev. A.L. Toney and current Pastor Rev. Dr. E. E. Mitchell.
GIG Bobby was a 33rd Degree Mason. He was a proud member of Abram Lodge #10 Prince Hall, Petersburg Consistory #144 and Hilaal Temple #229. He was very active and dedicated to his Brotherhood. He was appointed and served in various positions during his memberships. When his health permitted, he was known to be very dependable in organizing functions at the Masonic Temple and assisting other organizations such as Chapters of the Eastern Star.
Bobby's greatest love was his Family. He believed in family traditions and the unity of family. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 24 years, Ellen W. Salter of Dinwiddie; his mother Minnie Merritt; one sister, Kathy Robinson (Tim) of Petersburg; one brother, Robert Peterson (Mary) of Philadelphia; four daughters, Nicole "Nikki" Salter of Hopewell, Tonia Salter of Chesterfield, Quiana Johnson (Bradley) of Richmond, and Bridget Moser of Hagerstown, MD; seven grandchildren, DaNelda Salter, Isiah Salter, Tara Ruen (Kevin), Andrea Salter, Jeremiah Williams, Branden Johnson and Justyce Dickson; one great-grandson, Josiah "Jojo" Salter; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Bobby leaves memories to special friends, Royal Hunt, Clarence "Tiny" Burrell family, Olivia Harris, the Flowers, Henderson, Mitchell, Samuels and Dyson families, church members, former co-workers, fishing partners, and Masonic brothers.
Bobby Eugene Salter leaves a spiritual legacy of praising the Lord, giving to those in need and treating people with respect and dignity. He will be truly missed by those who knew him.
Graveside service will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA, Rev. Dr. E.E. Mitchell, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
