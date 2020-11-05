Ellen, I send my deepest sympathy to you and family on the lost of your husband, father, my good friend, and Scottish Rite mason brother. Bobby and I spoke many times each week. In and out of masonry Bobby was a leader and doer that imparted knowledge and provided guidance in helping many along the way. Bobby's departure has left us grieved, but we will remember him and continue by adhering to his motto of "Keeping it moving." God Bless you and family.

Oliver West Jr

Friend