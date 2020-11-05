1/1
"I have fought the good fight, finished my course, I have kept the faith:" 2 Timothy 4:7

SFC (Ret) Bobby Eugene Salter, 69. of 11110 Continental Court, North Dinwiddie, VA, received his wings on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1951 in Dawson, GA, to Minnie Salter Merritt and the late Joe Salter. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Salter; two sisters, Ruth Salter and Cecelia Heath, and a daughter, Latonya Williams.

Bobby was raised by his paternal grandmother and aunt in Georgia after the passing of his father which occurred shortly before his birth. He later moved to Petersburg and lived with his uncle Leon Howard who inspired him to join the Army. His early education was in Dawson, GA, before moving to Virginia and attending schools in the Petersburg Public School System. He attended college through St. Leo University while serving in the military.

Bobby was known for his excellent leadership skills. He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Army serving from 1969-1989. Upon discharge from the Army he was briefly employed at Crater Juvenile Detention Center and Central State Hospital (Forensic Unit). Bobby continued his employment with other jobs. He was promoted to Captain while employed at Bon Air Juvenile Detention Center. After leaving employment as a State worker, he started his own private business-DITAS Transportation Services which he operated for 8 years.

Bobby was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Petersburg where he served as a Deacon and Trustee under the leadership of the late Rev. A.L. Toney and current Pastor Rev. Dr. E. E. Mitchell.

GIG Bobby was a 33rd Degree Mason. He was a proud member of Abram Lodge #10 Prince Hall, Petersburg Consistory #144 and Hilaal Temple #229. He was very active and dedicated to his Brotherhood. He was appointed and served in various positions during his memberships. When his health permitted, he was known to be very dependable in organizing functions at the Masonic Temple and assisting other organizations such as Chapters of the Eastern Star.

Bobby's greatest love was his Family. He believed in family traditions and the unity of family. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 24 years, Ellen W. Salter of Dinwiddie; his mother Minnie Merritt; one sister, Kathy Robinson (Tim) of Petersburg; one brother, Robert Peterson (Mary) of Philadelphia; four daughters, Nicole "Nikki" Salter of Hopewell, Tonia Salter of Chesterfield, Quiana Johnson (Bradley) of Richmond, and Bridget Moser of Hagerstown, MD; seven grandchildren, DaNelda Salter, Isiah Salter, Tara Ruen (Kevin), Andrea Salter, Jeremiah Williams, Branden Johnson and Justyce Dickson; one great-grandson, Josiah "Jojo" Salter; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Bobby leaves memories to special friends, Royal Hunt, Clarence "Tiny" Burrell family, Olivia Harris, the Flowers, Henderson, Mitchell, Samuels and Dyson families, church members, former co-workers, fishing partners, and Masonic brothers.

Bobby Eugene Salter leaves a spiritual legacy of praising the Lord, giving to those in need and treating people with respect and dignity. He will be truly missed by those who knew him.

Graveside service will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA, Rev. Dr. E.E. Mitchell, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
November 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tanya Jones
November 4, 2020
Uncle Bobby, I know you are better, but I’m gonna sure miss you. Get Rest now. Love Always and forever, “Little “
LeChele Salter-Lee
Family
November 3, 2020
Bobby and I wasn't just friends but we was Masonic Brothers . he truly will be missed but not forgotten.
"Rest In Peace My Brother"

Brother Wilbert Johnson Sr.
Villa Rica Lodge #538
Douglasville , Ga .30135
Wilbert Johnson Sr.
November 3, 2020
Bobby wasn't just my friend , he was my Masonic Brother . he will be missed and never forgotten.
"Rest In Peace My Brother"
Brother Wilbert Johnson Sr.
Wilbert Johnson Sr.
Friend
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sonja Chambliss
Friend
November 2, 2020
Quiana and Mama Salter it’s been a while but I do want to send your all my love in this trying time. Both you and he always made me feel welcome.
Crystal Reese
Friend
November 2, 2020
I hate I didn't get to know you but my dad talked about you all the time. Rip Cuz. Lynda Salter and family
Lynda Salter
Family
November 2, 2020
A great God Fearing Man has gone own to get his crown of Righteousness!! Acorn Consistory #103 sends their condolence and Prayers!! Dr. John W. Vernon, Jr., Commander-in-Chief
Dr. John Vernon
November 2, 2020
To the Salter family. I am saddened by your loss. Bobby and I had a difficult time connecting after our assignment together in Japan during the 70's. However, when we connected we stayed connected. We had good conversations and it was great to meet all of you in November of 2019. May God Bless you all.
Rodney (Rock) Thompson
Military
November 2, 2020
Sis. Salter we are saddened by your loss. May God strengthen you, and know that
we are praying for you and you and your family.
Dr. Claudie and Min. Patricia Grant
November 2, 2020
Ellen, I send my deepest sympathy to you and family on the lost of your husband, father, my good friend, and Scottish Rite mason brother. Bobby and I spoke many times each week. In and out of masonry Bobby was a leader and doer that imparted knowledge and provided guidance in helping many along the way. Bobby's departure has left us grieved, but we will remember him and continue by adhering to his motto of "Keeping it moving." God Bless you and family.
Oliver West Jr
Friend
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sheron Burgess
November 2, 2020
He was a great supervisor really enjoyed working on his shift.You will be miss you are looking over us now.
Sonya Gregory
Coworker
November 1, 2020
SORRY THAT YOU ARE GONE.
Essie Holt Crockett
Coworker
November 1, 2020
My Heart goes out to you in your time of sorry Bobby and I metyears ago when he first came to Forensic Unit to work also I was his Eastern Star Sister I truly will miss him My condolences to family
Glenda Outlaw
Friend
November 1, 2020
Extending our deepest sympathy to the family.
CHARLES HENDERON
Friend
November 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Darryl Hayes
Friend
November 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charles Townes
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
Ellen and family you have my deepest sympathy for the loss of your husband, father, my brother. I thank God for allowing him to pass along this way, for being the strong person he was, for standing in the gap in so many ways. You and Bobby always treated me like family and I thank you. God be with you as you travel this road.
T Brown
Family
October 31, 2020
Gonna miss you Bobby.
Ronnie Rouse
Family
October 31, 2020
My condolences to the family.....God bless.....RIHP Bobby!!
Carolyn Thomas
Coworker
