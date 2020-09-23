1/1
BOBBY GORDON
1958 - 2020
Mr. Bobby Gordon, "1 L.B.", of Hopewell, VA departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 19, 1958 to the late Horace Gordon and Shirley A. Gordon of Petersburg, VA. Bobby attended Petersburg Public Schools with the graduating Class of 1977.

Anyone who knew Bobby knew that he loved his music, fishing, western movies and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Bobby loved to make people happy and he never wanted to see anyone down. His favorite song was "One Day At A Time Sweet Jesus". He is greatly missed. We will cherish those precious memories.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Horace Gordon and mother, Shirley Gordon; maternal grandparents, Tilbert and Louise Shands; paternal grandparents, Horace and Iva Gordon; and devoted friend, Adline Jones.

He is survived by his children, Katrina Wilson (Sean) of Richmond, VA, Latrelle Branch and Nakesha Branch both of Petersburg, VA; sisters, Zoretha Wiggins (Ricardo), Barbara Giles (Leon) both of Petersburg, VA and Nanette Gordon-Mclaren (Kenloy); brothers, Ronald Gordon, Lawrence Gordon, and Pernell Gordon (Sharon) all of Petersburg, VA, Ricky Gordon (Lashon) of Hopewell, VA and Horace Gordon (Andrea) of Coram, NY; aunts and uncles, Gerald and Deloris Costley, Alice Jones, Alzena Mayfield, Calvin and Patricia Jones all of Petersburg; several grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
12:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 22, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the entire Gordon family from minister Evelyn Maclin and family on your loss.
Evelyn Maclin
September 22, 2020
To Barbara Giles & family, Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May God give you the strength you need at this difficult time
Melody Dennis
Coworker
September 22, 2020
Sharing in your loss. My deepest condolences to the family. May God continue to give you all the strength you need. Juanita Greene Bowles.
Juanita Bowles
Friend
