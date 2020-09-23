Mr. Bobby Gordon, "1 L.B.", of Hopewell, VA departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 19, 1958 to the late Horace Gordon and Shirley A. Gordon of Petersburg, VA. Bobby attended Petersburg Public Schools with the graduating Class of 1977.
Anyone who knew Bobby knew that he loved his music, fishing, western movies and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Bobby loved to make people happy and he never wanted to see anyone down. His favorite song was "One Day At A Time Sweet Jesus". He is greatly missed. We will cherish those precious memories.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Horace Gordon and mother, Shirley Gordon; maternal grandparents, Tilbert and Louise Shands; paternal grandparents, Horace and Iva Gordon; and devoted friend, Adline Jones.
He is survived by his children, Katrina Wilson (Sean) of Richmond, VA, Latrelle Branch and Nakesha Branch both of Petersburg, VA; sisters, Zoretha Wiggins (Ricardo), Barbara Giles (Leon) both of Petersburg, VA and Nanette Gordon-Mclaren (Kenloy); brothers, Ronald Gordon, Lawrence Gordon, and Pernell Gordon (Sharon) all of Petersburg, VA, Ricky Gordon (Lashon) of Hopewell, VA and Horace Gordon (Andrea) of Coram, NY; aunts and uncles, Gerald and Deloris Costley, Alice Jones, Alzena Mayfield, Calvin and Patricia Jones all of Petersburg; several grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.