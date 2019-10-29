|
|
Bobby Junior Bess, 77, of South Prince George, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born on August 31, 1942, to the late J.P. and Christine Clements Bess. Mr. Bess was a member of Monumental Baptist Church, Petersburg and Waverly Hunt Club. He retired as a machinist from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Bess and Kermit Bess; and sister, Gloria Jean Bess.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Bess; sons, Robert Bess (Lynne) and Michael Bess; daughter, Kimberly Shanks (Gene); and grandchildren, Jennifer Bess, Jonathan Bess, Owen Shanks and Gaven Shanks.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong, Road, South Prince George, Virginia 23805, with Reverend Duane Guridy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019