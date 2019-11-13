|
|
SGM (Ret) Bobby Lee Edmonds, 81, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 13, 1938 in Halifax County, VA, to the late Mary E. Edmonds and Ronald Edmonds, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald "Gene" Edmonds, Jr., and god-brother, Melvin White.
Bobby graduated from Mary Bethune High School, Class of 1957. Upon graduation he enlisted into the United States Army where he served his country for 28½ years. While serving he was awarded the following: Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal (3th OLC); Army Good Conduct Medal (8th Award); Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Services Ribbon-5; Overseas Service Bar-2; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation; Drivers Mechanic Badge; and the Rifle (M-16) Expert.
He was a member of the Memorial Chapel Traditional Protestant Community - Fort Lee. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting and NASCAR. Bobby was also member the National Rifle Association and the Hardees Breakfast Club.
Bobby leaves to cherish his precious memories: a devoted wife of 34 years, Hyon S. Edmonds; three children, Derrick Edmonds (Iesha), Donna Mae Edmonds and Vanessa Graham; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Edmonds and Brenda White, both of Silver Springs, MD; brother, Allen Edmonds of South Boston, VA; god-sister, Deborah Richie of Los Angeles, CA; god-brothers, Lionel Richie of Beverly Hills, CA, Warren Penick of Nathalie, VA and Paul Coleman of Vernon Hill, VA; aunt, Mary Mayo of South Boston, VA; sister-in-law, Alma Edmonds of South Boston; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends to include the Hardee's Gang (South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA).
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019