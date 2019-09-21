|
Reverend Bobby O. Carr transitioned from this earthly life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. This transition was never something he feared as evident in the life he lived. He was predeceased by his parents, Willie H. and Everlena Carr.
He is survived by his wife, Linda G. Carr; children, Richard A. Winston III and Toni V. Kilpatrick (Brian); one grandchild, Leah Kilpatrick the love of his life; brother, Bill Carr (Sylvia); nieces, Inga and Troi; one nephew, O'Brian; devoted friends, Johnnie Wiley of Durham, NC, Ida Mae Brown of Petersburg, VA; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. In this life, he taught all of us lessons of strength and character.
One of two children, Bobby was born on November 22, 1937. He would often tell stories of his life growing up--he loved his mother's long hair and would spend time brushing it. He and his brother often raced to finish eating at the dinner table, but Bobby always came up short. As a child he took to basketball and football. He went on to play college football at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina three years CIAA.
After college he moved to New York. There he married Jean, and because of his heart for children, they fostered two special needs children. Bobby relocated to Richmond, VA, the place he'd grow to call home.
He accepted employment at Phillip Morris USA, a place he faithfully served for 22 years. In retirement, neighbors often mentioned his smile, jovial spirit, or wave gent to every person driving by as he was often in the yard working on something.
His greatest peace was found on the water and his most cherished past-time was fishing. Perhaps his greatest achievement was receiving his license to preach--making him a fisher of men.
Today, he'd encourage all of us to rejoice in his passing as he now sits with the Father. He'd often sing, "Precious Lord, take my hand, lead me on, let me stand." Today be encouraged while clinging to the hope that has come true.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, 15901 Providence Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Dr. Horace Jones, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019