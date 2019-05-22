On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Sergeant First Class Bobby Redd (Retired) of South Chesterfield, VA, passed away peacefully at Chippenham Hospital in Chesterfield County, Virginia, in the presence of his family, loved ones and friends. Bobby was born on July 17, 1956, as a loving son of Randolph "Ralph" and Ella Redd in Virginia Beach, VA. He grew up in Virginia Beach and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served faithfully and honorably for 22 years until his retirement in 1996.



In the Army, Bobby had over twenty years of professional experience directing, supervising and coordinating activities of both military and civilian personnel. As a senior noncommissioned officer, Sergeant Redd traveled extensively and held leadership positions as Senior Supply Specialist, Furnishings Management Supervisor, Senior Instructor and Writer. He has received several awards for outstanding performance and exemplary service in the U.S Army Quartermaster school.



Since his retirement, Bobby continued to play an active professional role in his community and in the lives of his family and friends. He constantly demonstrated great love and respect for his elders and was always driven to mentor youth, which made him instrumental in his work as a ROTC Instructor and Correctional Officer with the Hanover Juvenile Correctional Center. He was known as an engaging and giving gentleman who enjoyed fishing, sports, traveling, as well as spirited and interesting conversation. He was greatly respected, admired for his candor, thoughtfulness and high level of integrity.



Bobby was predeceased by his father, Randolph "Ralph" Redd; wife, Gwynn Ann Redd; and mother, Ella Bynum Speight Redd. He will be lovingly remembered by his son Christopher Brown (Crystal Salinas); four grandchildren, DeAnna Brown, Marcus Brown, Matthew Brown, Isabella Brown; six siblings, Mary Alice Redd-Stith (Earl), James Earl Speight (Olivia), Ralph Tyrone Redd (Tony), Barbara Ann Redd-Pringle, Brenda Joyce Redd-Walker (Sammy), Vernice Rene Redd; his loving and devoted fiancée, Christalyn Hall; her daughter, Nikki Johnson and grandchild Natalia Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Bland and Tucker Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.



Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA.