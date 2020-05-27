|
|
Bok Soon Meadows, 78, of Prince George, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence in Prince George, Virginia. She was born December 5, 1941 in Kimpo Korea to the late Suk Ki Lim and Ok Hee Yoo.
Mrs. Bok Soon Meadows married her late husband, William (Bill) Eugene Meadows December 1, 1959 in Korea. She first came with him to the USA in February 1963. They enjoyed (sixty-one (61) years and four (4) months) as husband and wife; until his recent passing April 16, 2020.
Bok Soon Meadows was preceded in death by her father, Suk Ki Lim; mother, Ok Hee Yoo; brothers: Yong Chul Lim and Yong Kyun Lim.
Bok Soon Meadows is survived by sons, Tom Meadows (Patty) of Dinwiddie, Jimmy Meadows of Eli, Kentucky, and William Eugene Meadows Jr. of Prince George; daughters, Lisa Rusnak (Elzie) of Colonial Heights, and Julie Mayhew (Philip) of Hopewell; four grandchildren, Amanda, Silver, Frankie, and Samantha; six greatgrandchildren, Aaliyah, Delilah, Kolton, Ethan, Claude Jr. and Aiden; brother, Young Deuk Lim (LA); sisters, Eul Soon Lim (Incheon, Korea), and Yong Ja Lim (Seoul, Korea); very special friends of 41 years, Cornell and In Suk Downs of Prince George.
Bok Soon Meadows was not only a great wife, mother and homemaker; she worked for (AAFES), Fort Lee as head cook from April 1977 until December 2006 retiring after 29 years of faithful service.
Bok Soon loved spending time in her flower garden she especially loved Roses and Hostas. She was a great Mom and Grandmother; wonderful cook especially Korean dishes. She loved her husband and family unconditionally often putting them before herself (100 percent home maker). She was a strict parent; (hard but fair) tough love. Bok Soon enjoyed handicrafts such as knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed going fishing with her husband Bill. Bok Soon was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Funeral services in the care of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Interment was held Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 27 to May 28, 2020