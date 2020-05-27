Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for BOK MEADOWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOK SOON MEADOWS


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BOK SOON MEADOWS Obituary
Bok Soon Meadows, 78, of Prince George, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence in Prince George, Virginia. She was born December 5, 1941 in Kimpo Korea to the late Suk Ki Lim and Ok Hee Yoo.
Mrs. Bok Soon Meadows married her late husband, William (Bill) Eugene Meadows December 1, 1959 in Korea. She first came with him to the USA in February 1963. They enjoyed (sixty-one (61) years and four (4) months) as husband and wife; until his recent passing April 16, 2020.
Bok Soon Meadows was preceded in death by her father, Suk Ki Lim; mother, Ok Hee Yoo; brothers: Yong Chul Lim and Yong Kyun Lim.
Bok Soon Meadows is survived by sons, Tom Meadows (Patty) of Dinwiddie, Jimmy Meadows of Eli, Kentucky, and William Eugene Meadows Jr. of Prince George; daughters, Lisa Rusnak (Elzie) of Colonial Heights, and Julie Mayhew (Philip) of Hopewell; four grandchildren, Amanda, Silver, Frankie, and Samantha; six greatgrandchildren, Aaliyah, Delilah, Kolton, Ethan, Claude Jr. and Aiden; brother, Young Deuk Lim (LA); sisters, Eul Soon Lim (Incheon, Korea), and Yong Ja Lim (Seoul, Korea); very special friends of 41 years, Cornell and In Suk Downs of Prince George.
Bok Soon Meadows was not only a great wife, mother and homemaker; she worked for (AAFES), Fort Lee as head cook from April 1977 until December 2006 retiring after 29 years of faithful service.
Bok Soon loved spending time in her flower garden she especially loved Roses and Hostas. She was a great Mom and Grandmother; wonderful cook especially Korean dishes. She loved her husband and family unconditionally often putting them before herself (100 percent home maker). She was a strict parent; (hard but fair) tough love. Bok Soon enjoyed handicrafts such as knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed going fishing with her husband Bill. Bok Soon was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Funeral services in the care of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Interment was held Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BOK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -