Mrs. Bonda Barnes-Akanbi, 54, affectionately known as "Elder Hamilton," went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2020. She entered eternal rest and peace at Southside Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 7, 1965, in Carson, Virginia. The daughter of the late Shirley Jane Parham-Barnes and Ernest Barnes, she was raised in Dinwiddie County and graduated from Dinwiddie Public Schools Class of 1983. Upon graduation, she left home to attend Virginia State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Finance. She worked a number of jobs in administration and finance for companies such as Heilig Meyers, Petersburg Waste Water Treatment Plant, Virginia State University, The Department of Social Services, and Virginia Department of Transportation until she found her passion for teaching and education. After discovering her love for children and education, she returned to school and earned a Master in Christian Education. Once she finished school, she taught various subjects and long term substituted for Petersburg Public Schools, where she demonstrated a keen interest in special education. She loved teaching and helping all students, but particularly students who were intellectually challenged and those that needed extensive remediation. She continued working for the division until recently when her health declined.
Bonda was a God fearing woman and affiliated with a number of churches in the community where she provided diligent service on many committees and leadership roles until her health declined. She enjoyed ministering in outreach services including: the sick and shut-in, particularly services at Walnut Hill and Battlefield Convalescent Centers.
In her personal life, she enjoyed singing, reading her Bible, attending church, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Parham and James Parham; her parents, Shirley Jane Parham-Barnes and Ernest Barnes; a granddaughter, Isabella Gabriella Barnes; three aunts, Ellen Crosby, Mary P. Mason, and Maxine Williams; two uncles, James W. Parham and Frank "Rap" Parham; and two special cousins, Sandra "Faye" Mason and Stacy Parham.
Bonda is survived by her spouse, Moses Akanbi; her children, a daughter, Rasstrina N. Barnes-Claiborne (Michael) of Carson, Virginia; one son, Lashaun Barnes, of Carson, Virginia; a stepson, Lemon Hamilton, Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Aniyah Brown of Carson, Virginia; two brothers, Carol Barnes and Earnest Barnes, both of Richmond, Virginia; two aunts, Edith Moore (Kelvin) of Richmond, Virginia, and Edna Shell (James) of Carson, Virginia; one uncle, Joseph Parham (Gloria) of Dinwiddie, Virginia; two nieces, Carol Barnes-Webb (Jacob) of Norfolk, Virginia, and Sophia Barnes of Richmond, Virginia; two nephews, Gerald Blackmon and Justin Blackmon, both of Richmond, Virginia; devoted cousins, Natasha Neverson, D'Angelo Savage, Asharie Shaw, and Jamese Shell, all of Carson, Virginia; devoted friends, Tanera Harris of Carson, Virginia, and Bishop Gholson of Dinwiddie, Virginia; a host of other family members and friends too numerous to name that will mourn her loss.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Joseph Parham, eulogist and Pastor Tracci Parham, officiating.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020