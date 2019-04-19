Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
BONNIE D. THORPE


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BONNIE D. THORPE Obituary
Ms. Bonnie Denise Thorpe of Baltimore, MD, was born February 24, 1962, in Petersburg, VA (West Petersburg area) to the late Theophilus "Bud" and Bernice "Lucille" Thorpe and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on April 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by two sons, Cornell Ester and Dionisio Phelipe Perez. She is survived by two sons, Michale Crane Jr. (Danielle) and Fernando Perez Jr.; three sisters, Michelle Thorpe and Stacey T. Johnson of Baltimore, MD, and Ida Thorpe of Chester, PA; two brothers, Terry Harrison of Petersburg, VA, and Demetrius Thorpe of Baltimore, MD. Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Wylie Funeral Home, 701 N. Mount St., Baltimore, MD. The family may be contacted by calling 443-460-8471. Obituary courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
