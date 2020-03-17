|
Bonnie Ruth Ericson, 71, of Waxhaw, North Carolina died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Bonnie was born in Atlanta, Georgia and is the daughter of the late Ernest Woodward Childers and Ruth Elizabeth Childers. Survivors include her husband, Richard Alan Ericson Sr.; son, Richard Alan Ericson Jr. and wife, Lisa of Chesapeake, VA; son, Brian Eric Ericson of Waxhaw, NC; a daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Hill of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Morgan Stables, Ryan Ericson, Andrew Ericson and Chase Ericson; brother, Wayne Sidney Childers and wife, Beckie; and a niece, Jackie Silvestro of Disputanta, VA. Bonnie graduated from Colonial Heights High School in 1966 and James Madison University in 1970 with her accounting degree. After graduation, Bonnie started her career at Phillip Morris as a cost accountant. After taking time off to raise her family, Bonnie completed her master's degree in library science at Virginia State University and returned to Colonial Heights High School as the librarian until her retirement in 2004. Bonnie served as the President of the GFWC Swift Creek Woman's Club in 1982-1983 and 1987-1988 and continued serving in the Woman's Club in each city she lived throughout Virginia and North Carolina with a focus on giving back to children and education. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights Public Library. Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020