Mr. Bradford Guy Jordan, Jr., 29, of 6311 Arbor Banks Terrace, Chesterfield, VA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, at his residence
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 29, 2020.