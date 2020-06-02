Bradford Guy Jordan, Jr. of 6311 Arbor Banks Terrace, Chester, Virginia departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia on January 15, 1991, to Bradford Jordan, Sr., and Tanya L. Roberts Jordan. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Mable Weaver Roberts and Mamie Jordan; his grandfathers, Alvin Roberts, Sr. and Thomas Jordan, Sr., and his uncle Thomas Jordan.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sisters, Tatyanna Jordan (Tyquane), Tatynia Jordan, and Brandi Jordan; one brother, Jaimen R. Newman Sr. (Amber); two nephews, Jaimen Jr. and Jeremiah Newman; six uncles, Maxwell Jordan (Madgeline), Tracy Roberts, Sr., Eric Roberts (Tonya), Randy Roberts, Tony Roberts (Jackie) and Alvin Roberts, Jr (Deborah); six aunts, Lorraine Lawrence, Florence Marshall, Crystala Goode (Don), Cynthia Doucowe, Bonnie Shaw (Harold) and Jackie Bland (Brian). Special Thanks to Verneda Smith and family.
Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M Johnson & Son Funeral Home with Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon pastor of First Baptist Church, Centralia, VA officiating.
The body can be viewed on Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral services entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S Sycamore St. Petersburg VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
He leaves to cherish his memories three sisters, Tatyanna Jordan (Tyquane), Tatynia Jordan, and Brandi Jordan; one brother, Jaimen R. Newman Sr. (Amber); two nephews, Jaimen Jr. and Jeremiah Newman; six uncles, Maxwell Jordan (Madgeline), Tracy Roberts, Sr., Eric Roberts (Tonya), Randy Roberts, Tony Roberts (Jackie) and Alvin Roberts, Jr (Deborah); six aunts, Lorraine Lawrence, Florence Marshall, Crystala Goode (Don), Cynthia Doucowe, Bonnie Shaw (Harold) and Jackie Bland (Brian). Special Thanks to Verneda Smith and family.
Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M Johnson & Son Funeral Home with Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon pastor of First Baptist Church, Centralia, VA officiating.
The body can be viewed on Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral services entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S Sycamore St. Petersburg VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.