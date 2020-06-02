BRADFORD GUY JORDAN
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BRADFORD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradford Guy Jordan, Jr. of 6311 Arbor Banks Terrace, Chester, Virginia departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia on January 15, 1991, to Bradford Jordan, Sr., and Tanya L. Roberts Jordan. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Mable Weaver Roberts and Mamie Jordan; his grandfathers, Alvin Roberts, Sr. and Thomas Jordan, Sr., and his uncle Thomas Jordan.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sisters, Tatyanna Jordan (Tyquane), Tatynia Jordan, and Brandi Jordan; one brother, Jaimen R. Newman Sr. (Amber); two nephews, Jaimen Jr. and Jeremiah Newman; six uncles, Maxwell Jordan (Madgeline), Tracy Roberts, Sr., Eric Roberts (Tonya), Randy Roberts, Tony Roberts (Jackie) and Alvin Roberts, Jr (Deborah); six aunts, Lorraine Lawrence, Florence Marshall, Crystala Goode (Don), Cynthia Doucowe, Bonnie Shaw (Harold) and Jackie Bland (Brian). Special Thanks to Verneda Smith and family.
Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M Johnson & Son Funeral Home with Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon pastor of First Baptist Church, Centralia, VA officiating.
The body can be viewed on Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral services entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S Sycamore St. Petersburg VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 1, 2020
My Condolences Brad and Tanya for the passing of Little Brad. Remember God never put no more on us than we can bear.
Mae Johnson
Friend
June 1, 2020
Sincere condolences to Brad & Tanya may God continue to bless the Jordan family.
Earl, Shayle & Trey Thompson
May 31, 2020
Sorry for the lost of your son,May God bless you and your family
Earl @Thelma Thompson
May 31, 2020
Condolences to the family
Celestine Riley
Family
May 31, 2020
To Brad and tanya I am so sorry for your loss.one of my first jobs was helping with lil Brad. So sorry
Shaquita Chapman
Friend
May 30, 2020
To the Jones Family, I'm sending my deepest condolences to you and your family. I am so sorry for your loss and will be praying for you all. Love you.
Shantel Edwards
Friend
May 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss cuz
Bert&Nita Jones
Family
May 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anthony Jones
Friend
May 29, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved