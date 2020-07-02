Brandon Tyler Barfield, born on May 19, 1997, departed life suddenly in an act of heroism on June 27, 2020.

Brandon was an avid outdoorsman, amatuer comedian, aspiring tradesman, and will be loved and missed by many family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobbie Barfield; and his grandmother, Judy Dunlow.

He is survived by his great grandmother, Mary Danner; his grandparents, Ralph and Katherine Bartley; his mother, Amanda Bartley; and siblings, Lilly and Andrew; his father, Bobbie Barfield Jr., and wife, Terri, and siblings, Landon, Chandler, and Addison; his aunts, Karla Wilkerson, Ginny Dunn, and Tiffany Barfield; as well as his uncles, Charles Bartley and Thomas Barfield, and numerous cousins.

A celebration of life will be held outside on July 11th at 6 PM at 6907 Hickory Rd., South Chesterfield, Virginia 23803.

