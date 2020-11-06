1/1
BRANDY TERRELL COLEMAN
1989 - 2020
Early Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, Mr. Brandy Terrell Coleman, 31, departed this life here on earth to enter eternal life in York, PA, where he resided. Brandy was born August 7, 1989 to a loving and devoted mother, the late Willette Elaine Coleman. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.

Brandy attended Sussex County Public Schools in Stony Creek, VA. He later received his G.E.D. Brandy was very fond of music and was a member of the Community Choir that was formed in Sussex County.

He accepted Christ at an early age and was led to spread love amongst family and friends. Brandy enjoyed attending family reunions and other family gatherings. He truly loved his family. Brandy will forever be remembered for his generosity to those who loved and appreciated him.

Brandy he leaves to cherish his father, Lionel A. Stith and mother, Janet Gray-Stith of Wakefield, VA. Brandy was an amazing father to his lovely daughter, Jay'elaine Vivian Coleman and her sibling, Ne'Honesty Martin both of York, PA; a very devoted brother, Talvas Lucas of York, PA, and Jordi Gray of Wakefield, VA; Brandy was a protector to his two sisters, Lyonetta Taylor and JaKayla Gray both of Wakefield, VA. He also leaves to cherish a supportive and loving grandmother, Catherine Motton (Stanley) of Fredericksburg, VA; aunts, Gaynell Urquhart of New Orleans, LA, Judy Coleman and Violet Coleman of Waverly, VA, Kathleen Coleman of Hopewell, VA and Marquarite Motton of Fredericksburg, VA; uncles, Travis Taylor (Teresa) and Clifton Taylor (Tonya) both of Fayetteville, NC, Rodney Taylor (Yolanda) of Wakefield, VA, and Rodney Motton (Paula of Waverly, VA; one beautiful niece, Samadhi Lucas of York, PA; five nephews, Zion Lucas of York, PA, Zayden, Chase and Ashton Stith and Jaydon Brown of Wakefield, VA; one godson, Jeremiah Womack; a very devoted cousin, Nickea Coleman (who always was supportive); a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Waverly, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
NOV
7
Interment
First Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
November 3, 2020
R.i.p cuzzo
Tyrone Perry
Family
November 2, 2020
I'm lost of words to even explain what Ne'Honesty and Jay'Elaine are feeling. They miss you so much. I just ask for you to guide me and give me strengthen to raise our Big Girl's. Duttie's heart is broken and I can't fix it. She wasn't ready for this none of us was. I'm always gonna make sure they good you know how I do. Watch over us. We'll meet again.
~Mother of your angels~
Christina Gonzalez
Friend
November 2, 2020
I miss you so much.
Talisha Smallwood
Family
October 31, 2020
I'm gonna miss u n I will love u forever..Rest easy babe
Carmen Coleman
Friend
October 31, 2020
I pray that God will comfort family and friends. I will never forget Brandy’s contagious smile and jolly attitude.❤
Tracey Gilchrist
Teacher
October 30, 2020
Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning!
Tina Garrett-Norman
Family
October 30, 2020
Rest in power young king.
Delrick and Lakeisha Urquhart
Family
October 30, 2020
Brandy Coleman is what I called you because your mom could oh so well call that name, you've taken us all by shock and we're gonna miss you cuzzo, and even though you're gone too soon you hold a place in our hearts, and we'll always cherish you in our memories. We'll keep your baby girl J'Elaine covered, that's all you ever wanted.
~VC
Vonda Coleman
Family
October 29, 2020
Bro we miss you, this one really took us by surprise to be with you the day/ evening before you pass my heart hurts. Your god baby misses you everyday. Your nieces an nephews miss you too. My phone not ringing with you asking if I'm home, where I am do I got $20 to borrow (as a joke) I'm torn. I wrote you when I found out thinking no this can't be, well I'm still waiting for you to respond I wrote you days later too an no response. I don't understand, I can't come to peace with this. Not my brother, we may not share parents nor blood but our bond made up for that. I love you the kids love you Minute loves you. Minute is distraught, his bro his friend is gone with no return possible. Watch over us brother, forever Missing you and always loving you. Fly high!
Talisha Smallwood
Sister
October 28, 2020
Shawnise Gardner
Family
