Early Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, Mr. Brandy Terrell Coleman, 31, departed this life here on earth to enter eternal life in York, PA, where he resided. Brandy was born August 7, 1989 to a loving and devoted mother, the late Willette Elaine Coleman. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.
Brandy attended Sussex County Public Schools in Stony Creek, VA. He later received his G.E.D. Brandy was very fond of music and was a member of the Community Choir that was formed in Sussex County.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was led to spread love amongst family and friends. Brandy enjoyed attending family reunions and other family gatherings. He truly loved his family. Brandy will forever be remembered for his generosity to those who loved and appreciated him.
Brandy he leaves to cherish his father, Lionel A. Stith and mother, Janet Gray-Stith of Wakefield, VA. Brandy was an amazing father to his lovely daughter, Jay'elaine Vivian Coleman and her sibling, Ne'Honesty Martin both of York, PA; a very devoted brother, Talvas Lucas of York, PA, and Jordi Gray of Wakefield, VA; Brandy was a protector to his two sisters, Lyonetta Taylor and JaKayla Gray both of Wakefield, VA. He also leaves to cherish a supportive and loving grandmother, Catherine Motton (Stanley) of Fredericksburg, VA; aunts, Gaynell Urquhart of New Orleans, LA, Judy Coleman and Violet Coleman of Waverly, VA, Kathleen Coleman of Hopewell, VA and Marquarite Motton of Fredericksburg, VA; uncles, Travis Taylor (Teresa) and Clifton Taylor (Tonya) both of Fayetteville, NC, Rodney Taylor (Yolanda) of Wakefield, VA, and Rodney Motton (Paula of Waverly, VA; one beautiful niece, Samadhi Lucas of York, PA; five nephews, Zion Lucas of York, PA, Zayden, Chase and Ashton Stith and Jaydon Brown of Wakefield, VA; one godson, Jeremiah Womack; a very devoted cousin, Nickea Coleman (who always was supportive); a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.