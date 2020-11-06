Bro we miss you, this one really took us by surprise to be with you the day/ evening before you pass my heart hurts. Your god baby misses you everyday. Your nieces an nephews miss you too. My phone not ringing with you asking if I'm home, where I am do I got $20 to borrow (as a joke) I'm torn. I wrote you when I found out thinking no this can't be, well I'm still waiting for you to respond I wrote you days later too an no response. I don't understand, I can't come to peace with this. Not my brother, we may not share parents nor blood but our bond made up for that. I love you the kids love you Minute loves you. Minute is distraught, his bro his friend is gone with no return possible. Watch over us brother, forever Missing you and always loving you. Fly high!

Talisha Smallwood

Sister